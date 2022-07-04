Singapore International Jewelry Expo 2022 kicks off to dazzle visitors for four days

The Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2022 opened its doors to the public on Thursday in celebration of the region’s most important jewellery show, said the distributed announcement pointing out that the four-day dazzling event was officially opened by Guest of Honour Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister of Finance, and Second Minister for National Development. Also present to witness the opening ceremony was His Excellency Suryo Pratomo, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Singapore.

The sparkling four-day international extravaganza is presenting various collections of phenomenally rare jewellery pieces to jewellery lovers, buyers, and the members of the public by renowned jewellers and exhibitors from 20 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Italy and the United States. The showcase is worth in excess of SGD180 million across more than 200 brands. The show marks its return to its pre-pandemic grandeur as it presents significant and extraordinary pieces yet to be seen by the public.

The show’s country partner, Indonesia is showcasing an array of its finest gemstones, pearls, and jewellery designs by 24 jewellers hailing from the archipelago under its very own pavilion. The show also presents itself as a learning hub for those who are interested to pick up basic knowledge and know-how in crafting simple jewellery. Stewarded by the Jewellery Design & Management International School (JDMIS), the leading school in Asia providing Jewellery Design and Management Programmes, a total of four “Silver Ring Experience Workshops” will be held for the public.





