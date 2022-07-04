Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Singapore International Jewelry Expo 2022 kicks off to dazzle visitors for four days
The sparkling four-day international extravaganza is presenting various collections of phenomenally rare jewellery pieces to jewellery lovers, buyers, and the members of the public by renowned jewellers and exhibitors from 20 countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Italy and the United States. The showcase is worth in excess of SGD180 million across more than 200 brands. The show marks its return to its pre-pandemic grandeur as it presents significant and extraordinary pieces yet to be seen by the public.
The show’s country partner, Indonesia is showcasing an array of its finest gemstones, pearls, and jewellery designs by 24 jewellers hailing from the archipelago under its very own pavilion. The show also presents itself as a learning hub for those who are interested to pick up basic knowledge and know-how in crafting simple jewellery. Stewarded by the Jewellery Design & Management International School (JDMIS), the leading school in Asia providing Jewellery Design and Management Programmes, a total of four “Silver Ring Experience Workshops” will be held for the public.