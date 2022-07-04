Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Hong Kong to host twin jewellery shows at end of July
This year's twin jewellery shows have attracted more than 430 exhibitors. In addition to local jewellery companies, exhibitors from Mainland China, Germany, Italy, Japan and Singapore are taking part in the event, including the Italian pavilion that comprises some 20 exhibitors. In addition, the Asia Pacific Creator Association will present innovative jewellery creations from a number of Hong Kong designers.
Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "Many exhibitors taking part in the jewellery shows have continued to explore opportunities in the retail market during the pandemic, while local consumers crave for jewellery pieces with unique designs and attractive pricing. That's why we have fully opened this year's shows to public visitors. At the same time, Simply Shopping Fest will feature six exhibit zones with more than 540 exhibitors showcasing products from Taiwan, Japan, Australia and France, along with other countries and regions. The government will soon issue the second phase of the Consumption Voucher Scheme (CVS), which will stimulate the local public to embark on a new wave of spending. In addition, the opening of the MTR Exhibition Centre Station will provide greater convenience for many, elevating the entire shopping experience at the three fairs."