Hong Kong to host twin jewellery shows at end of July

14 july 2022 News

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 29 July to 2 August, presenting a dazzling array of exquisite jewellery and jewellery-making materials, HKTDC announced in a press release on Thursday. The two shows will be fully open to public, welcoming jewellery lovers to enjoy the displays and purchase precious items. In parallel with the twin jewellery shows, the HKTDC will stage the inaugural Simply Shopping Fest, bringing together a variety of gourmet foods and wine, home and living products, as well as toys and leisure products to offer the public a rewarding one-stop shopping experience.

This year's twin jewellery shows have attracted more than 430 exhibitors. In addition to local jewellery companies, exhibitors from Mainland China, Germany, Italy, Japan and Singapore are taking part in the event, including the Italian pavilion that comprises some 20 exhibitors. In addition, the Asia Pacific Creator Association will present innovative jewellery creations from a number of Hong Kong designers.

Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "Many exhibitors taking part in the jewellery shows have continued to explore opportunities in the retail market during the pandemic, while local consumers crave for jewellery pieces with unique designs and attractive pricing. That's why we have fully opened this year's shows to public visitors. At the same time, Simply Shopping Fest will feature six exhibit zones with more than 540 exhibitors showcasing products from Taiwan, Japan, Australia and France, along with other countries and regions. The government will soon issue the second phase of the Consumption Voucher Scheme (CVS), which will stimulate the local public to embark on a new wave of spending. In addition, the opening of the MTR Exhibition Centre Station will provide greater convenience for many, elevating the entire shopping experience at the three fairs."



