All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center finds out what percentage of Russians surveyed know about UN sustainable development goals and ESG

A recent Internet poll conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center showed that 40% of respondents have only heard something about the UN sustainable development goals or the ESG abbreviation meaning “Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance”, and only 5% know well what it is. Meanwhile, 46% heard about ESG for the first time, and 9% found it difficult to answer.

Having answered the question, the respondents were explained that the goals of sustainable development are usually understood as caring for people and the world in which they live, and that this care concerns various areas of our life: the development and support of human settlements, the development of industries and business, the protection of nature and climate, the conservation of animals and their habitats, the proper use of resources, providing people with water and food, education, work, wages, as well as ensuring justice and combating crime.

62% of respondents named UN Goal 11 "Sustainable Cities and Communities" as the most significant within the framework of projects and programs of sustainable development goals and ESG in their regions, 61% named UN Goal 8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth", 45% - UN Goal 4 "Quality Education", 40% - UN Goal 16 "Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions", 32% - UN Goal 1 "No Poverty", 32% - UN Goal 2 "Zero Hunger", 30% - UN Goal 10 "Reduced Inequalities." 27% of respondents supported UN Goal 15 "Protect, Restore and Promote Sustainable Use of Terrestrial Ecosystems", 17% of respondents were in favor of Life below Water (UN Goal 14), 10% in favor of Clean Water and Sanitation (UN Goal 6), and 9% in favor of Climate Action (Goal 13 UN).

According to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 1,207 respondents over 18 took part in the survey. The measure of inaccuracy of the survey, which covered 80 regions of Russia, 500 cities and 100 villages, was 2.5%. According to the results of the survey, Russia’s Central and Northwestern Federal Districts demonstrated higher knowledge of the subject compared with other districts. The majority of respondents - 78% - expressed the opinion that federal, regional or local authorities should contribute most to the achievement of the "sustainable development goals" and principles of ESG, and only 4% said that this should be done by local residents.



