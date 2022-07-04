Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center finds out what percentage of Russians surveyed know about UN sustainable development goals and ESG
Having answered the question, the respondents were explained that the goals of sustainable development are usually understood as caring for people and the world in which they live, and that this care concerns various areas of our life: the development and support of human settlements, the development of industries and business, the protection of nature and climate, the conservation of animals and their habitats, the proper use of resources, providing people with water and food, education, work, wages, as well as ensuring justice and combating crime.
62% of respondents named UN Goal 11 "Sustainable Cities and Communities" as the most significant within the framework of projects and programs of sustainable development goals and ESG in their regions, 61% named UN Goal 8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth", 45% - UN Goal 4 "Quality Education", 40% - UN Goal 16 "Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions", 32% - UN Goal 1 "No Poverty", 32% - UN Goal 2 "Zero Hunger", 30% - UN Goal 10 "Reduced Inequalities." 27% of respondents supported UN Goal 15 "Protect, Restore and Promote Sustainable Use of Terrestrial Ecosystems", 17% of respondents were in favor of Life below Water (UN Goal 14), 10% in favor of Clean Water and Sanitation (UN Goal 6), and 9% in favor of Climate Action (Goal 13 UN).
According to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center, 1,207 respondents over 18 took part in the survey. The measure of inaccuracy of the survey, which covered 80 regions of Russia, 500 cities and 100 villages, was 2.5%. According to the results of the survey, Russia’s Central and Northwestern Federal Districts demonstrated higher knowledge of the subject compared with other districts. The majority of respondents - 78% - expressed the opinion that federal, regional or local authorities should contribute most to the achievement of the "sustainable development goals" and principles of ESG, and only 4% said that this should be done by local residents.