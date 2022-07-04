Israeli Diamonds Continue Upward Trend in H1 2022

Figures released by the Israel Diamond Controller for the first half of 2022 show that the positive trend in the diamond industry continued. All four major trade categories reported growth from January to June 2022, continuing the upward trend of the past 18 months.

In the first half of the year, net imports of rough diamonds to Israel amounted to $1.01 billion, an increase of 1.4% over the same period last year. Net rough diamond exports during that period totaled $966 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to the first half of 2021.

Net polished diamond imports in the first half of the year amounted to $1.78 billion, an increase of 28.7% compared to the corresponding half in 2021. Net polished diamond exports amounted to $2.23 billion, an increase of 30% compared to the first half of 2021.

In the past month, exports of rough diamonds to the United Arab Emirates amounted to about $36 million, which constitutes about 19% of Israel's total rough diamond exports in June. During this month, approximately $64 million worth of rough diamonds were imported from the UAE, which is about 30% of the total rough diamonds imported into Israel in June.

Israel Diamond Exchange President Boaz Moldawsky commending the continued positive trend in the Israeli diamond industry said that the country’s diamantaires will continue their intensive efforts in the hope that the second half of the year will show continued growth in the major parameters.





