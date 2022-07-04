Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Israeli Diamonds Continue Upward Trend in H1 2022
In the first half of the year, net imports of rough diamonds to Israel amounted to $1.01 billion, an increase of 1.4% over the same period last year. Net rough diamond exports during that period totaled $966 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to the first half of 2021.
Net polished diamond imports in the first half of the year amounted to $1.78 billion, an increase of 28.7% compared to the corresponding half in 2021. Net polished diamond exports amounted to $2.23 billion, an increase of 30% compared to the first half of 2021.
In the past month, exports of rough diamonds to the United Arab Emirates amounted to about $36 million, which constitutes about 19% of Israel's total rough diamond exports in June. During this month, approximately $64 million worth of rough diamonds were imported from the UAE, which is about 30% of the total rough diamonds imported into Israel in June.
Israel Diamond Exchange President Boaz Moldawsky commending the continued positive trend in the Israeli diamond industry said that the country’s diamantaires will continue their intensive efforts in the hope that the second half of the year will show continued growth in the major parameters.