Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
The village of Ust-Avam in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory has now two new houses built by Norilsk Nickel
The village of Ust-Avam Image credit: Norilsk Nickel
The number of houses has increased in the village of Ust-Avam founded in 1937 and located in the Dolgano-Nenets District in the Taimyr area in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Russia, as two new modern houses were built by Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of nickel and platinum group metals. They were built during the implementation of the programme aimed at supporting and developing the indigenous minorities of the North (IMN).
“It is a gratifying feeling to see the results of our programme to support indigenous peoples specifically in the housing infrastructure. Today, two families moved into their new houses. These are spacious, warm, bright houses that comply with all the norms of our legislation. In addition, the would-be residents could control the quality of the materials used, as well as the progress of the construction. This year, we will also make the residents of the Volochanka village happy and continue to provide new houses every year,” Andrey Grachyov, Vice President for Federal and Regional Projects of Norilsk Nickel, said in his comments on this event.
The company emphasizes that all the houses are built on piles, which is in full compliance with the construction technology that should be used in permafrost areas. The area of each house is 50 sq. metres, it has two rooms, a hallway, and a kitchen.
Since 2020, Norilsk Nickel has been implementing a five-year programme to support the indigenous minorities in Taimyr. Initially, the Nornickel MMC (Mining and Metallurgical Company) allocated 2 bn roubles for financing its housing programme, but in 2021, it allocated an additional sum of 200 mn roubles for these purposes.