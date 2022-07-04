Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
HKTDC rolls out a comprehensive digital platform, EXHIBITION+
To help enterprises adapt to the new environment and stay closely connected to international buyers, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has launched a brand-new hybrid exhibition model, EXHIBITION+, to strengthen its exhibition platform, HKTDC said in a press release received by Rough&Polished.
Meanwhile, the HKTDC International Sourcing Show runs from 5 to 8 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Exhibitors and buyers at the event will be among the first to enjoy the smart business-matching platform, Click2Match, to actively assist them in seizing business opportunities.
HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong said: “The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on Hong Kong’s economy and particularly on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Amid the ongoing pandemic and geopolitical tensions, many enterprises have sought support from policies and aid packages to help them ride out the storm.
“From March 2020, the HKTDC adjusted quickly to the new reality, moving its various physical fairs, large-scale seminars and business-matching meetings to online platforms, striving to continue connecting local businesses with international buyers and offering various kinds of support. Now, the HKTDC is launching EXHIBITION+ to familiarise enterprises with digital platforms and capture online-to-offline international opportunities around the clock.”
A recent buyer survey by the HKTDC – which interviewed 600 international buyers from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, Australia, Europe, Mainland China and the United States – showed that most respondents (93%) had used online sourcing platforms, and more than 85% had participated in virtual fairs to meet sourcing needs. Most respondents said they would be willing to conduct sourcing through physical fairs (63%) or hybrid fairs (59%) once travel restrictions were lifted. The survey findings revealed that in future, physical and online-to-offline integrated fairs could complement each other.
EXHIBITION+ comprises four key exhibition elements – HKTDC-organised physical fairs, the smart business-matching platform Click2Match, online-to-offline seminars under the Intelligence Hub, and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform – to provide round-the-clock services that boost the flexibility and effectiveness of business promotion for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and offer benefits such as extended fair periods, expanded platforms and enhanced opportunities.
EXHIBITION+ extends face-to-face interactions from physical exhibitions to an online smart business-matching platform to help enterprises connect with business partners proactively. As always, the HKTDC’s 50 global offices will actively recruit international buyers, while its business-matching specialists will match suitable exhibitors according to buyers’ sourcing demands and arrange online and offline meetings to facilitate business cooperation.