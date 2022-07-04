Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
GIA India hosts graduation ceremony for its Jewelry Design students
The graduation ceremony began with an interactive session where the students spoke about jewellery designing and their inspirations. They also sought advice from Shrusshti about the latest trends in the jewellery industry. The ceremony culminated with the handing over of the certificates to the students by Shrusshti Sharma. Addressing the students, Shrusshti said, “As jewellery designers, we should think outside-the-box and also from the point-of-view of saleability. Coupled with a sound education and practical-oriented training, you are poised for achieving greater heights.”
In his message to the students, Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director – Education and Market Development, said, “Jewellery designing is an integral part of the gem and jewellery industry. GIA Jewelry Design Certificate course enables our students to discover their creative expressions and build a name for themselves. Many jewellery manufacturers and retailers have expressed their desire to work with jewellery designers trained through the GIA way. I’d like to thank Shrusshti who agreed to share her wisdom with our students.”
The GIA Jewelry Design program is a comprehensive, nine-week certificate course that offers students an in-depth understanding of jewellery design theory and artistry, teaching them the professional skills to illustrate their ideas. Students also learn about advanced gemmological techniques to illustrate the shape, form, and texture of metal and render faceted gems, pearls, coloured metals, etc. They also create a portfolio of class projects and custom designs that is ready for presentation to potential clients and employers.