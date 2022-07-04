GIA India hosts graduation ceremony for its Jewelry Design students

GIA India hosted the graduation ceremony for its Jewelry Design students at the Mumbai campus. Shrusshti Sharma, Director, Designers of India, was the chief guest for the event.

The graduation ceremony began with an interactive session where the students spoke about jewellery designing and their inspirations. They also sought advice from Shrusshti about the latest trends in the jewellery industry. The ceremony culminated with the handing over of the certificates to the students by Shrusshti Sharma. Addressing the students, Shrusshti said, “As jewellery designers, we should think outside-the-box and also from the point-of-view of saleability. Coupled with a sound education and practical-oriented training, you are poised for achieving greater heights.”

In his message to the students, Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director – Education and Market Development, said, “Jewellery designing is an integral part of the gem and jewellery industry. GIA Jewelry Design Certificate course enables our students to discover their creative expressions and build a name for themselves. Many jewellery manufacturers and retailers have expressed their desire to work with jewellery designers trained through the GIA way. I’d like to thank Shrusshti who agreed to share her wisdom with our students.”

The GIA Jewelry Design program is a comprehensive, nine-week certificate course that offers students an in-depth understanding of jewellery design theory and artistry, teaching them the professional skills to illustrate their ideas. Students also learn about advanced gemmological techniques to illustrate the shape, form, and texture of metal and render faceted gems, pearls, coloured metals, etc. They also create a portfolio of class projects and custom designs that is ready for presentation to potential clients and employers.



