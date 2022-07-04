Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Mountain Province clocks second highest quarterly revenue in its history
It said in a press release received by Rough&Polished that sales reached 586,763 carats providing for the second highest quarterly revenue in the Company's history amounting to US$76 million, as well as a 14% increase relative to that achieved in Q1 2022.
Mountain Province also outlined a positive price environment pointing to the unprecedented price growth during the Q1/22, which was instrumental to the company’s strong average value per carat of US$130 during the reporting period.
The rough diamond market continues to experience strong demand supported by solid US retail results, the press release said. Further support to the market is anticipated from jewellery retail in China as Covid restrictions ease in that country.
Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Production during the quarter improved from Q1 and reached our daily targets over the past month. The action plan that has been developed to drive operational improvements is working, however efforts to recover from the lower production throughout Q1 were slower than anticipated, and as such it is appropriate to provide updated production and cost guidance to the market. Despite this, I am pleased to see the diamond market continues to remain strong, with our second highest revenue in history achieved in Q2. With this improved financial position, we continue to remain on track with our refinancing and strategic objectives.”