“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Titan recovers from a two-year gap in jewelry sales
The company said it clocked a 3-year compound annual growth rate of 20.5% over QIFY20, the only non-disrupted first quarter in the last 3 years. Titan’s network expansion and campaigns also continued to progress well throughout the quarter.
As per the press statement, its jewelry division had a good start to FY23 with robust sales on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (AT) in May month after 2 years of Covid induced lockdowns in this period. On a low YOY base, revenues nearly tripled, clocking a growth of 207%.
Both walk-ins and buyers grew in-line with the revenues whereas ticket size marginally improved compared to QI FY22. Growth in plain gold jewellery was nearly 3-times whereas studded sales was comparatively higher YOY. Studded mix was better than last year and comparable to pre-Covid levels seen during this quarter.
Regional campaigns continued to yield good results, Titan said. Weddings growth was slightly lower YOY compared to revenue growth but the share in the overall pie continued to be stable. Store expansions (net) continued with commissioning of 6 new domestic stores in Tanishq and 13 in Mia. Karama (Dubai) saw a new Tanishq store in Apr'22 with an encouraging initial response. Retail metrics of sales growth, walk-ins, conversions and jewellery mix including studded ratios continued to be healthy across all international stores.