“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Indian rupee is now a tool for cross-border trade
RBI said that authorized dealer banks will have to require prior approval for such operations from its Foreign Exchange Department. Following this decision, all exports and imports under the arrangement may be denominated and invoiced in rupees, while the exchange rate between the currencies of the two trading partner countries is to be determined by the market.
According to RBI, Indian importers undertaking imports through this mechanism will make payments in INR to be credited into the Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller or supplier, while Indian exporters, undertaking exports of goods and services through this mechanism, will be paid the export proceeds in INR from the balances in the designated Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country.
The Economic Times news daily commenting the RBI move writes, “To be sure, India’s widening trade gap has also caused the rupee to lately slide to lifetime lows against the US dollar, exacerbating the threat of imported inflation in a country that relies on overseas shipments for meeting nearly four-fifths of its annual motor-fuel demand. A greater global trade share for the rupee will help the central bank preserve its foreign exchange stockpile, dealers said.”
As per the Economic Times, a Mumbai-based former foreign banker, Joydeep Sen said that “international trade settlement in INR, be it with Russia or any other country, will be another frontier in our independence in foreign policy. India is rightfully resisting the vested interests of the US and Europe with regard to our foreign policy and trade.”