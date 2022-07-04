Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. jewelry spending goes up in June
As inflation persists, consumers are paying more for essentials, Mastercard SpendingPulse said in its message. Two of the categories that have higher inflation have seen a lift in sales: June sales for Fuel & Convenience are up +42.1% YOY / +55.7% YO3Y and Grocery +14% YOY / +24.8% YO3Y.
Meanwhile, discretionary spending continued to drive growth across the fashion-forward sectors in June, including Jewelry +16.2% YOY/ +86.6% YO3Y, Luxury +4%/ +54% YO3Y and Department Stores +8.6% YOY/ +21.4% YO3Y. And with summer in full swing, consumers continue to spend on travel experiences: Airline and Lodging are both up +18.2% YOY/ +7.3% YO3Y and +33.7% YOY/ 30.4% YO3Y, respectively.
“Sector by sector, we’re seeing a varied picture of how inflation is impacting essential vs discretionary consumer spending,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated. “One notable highlight is that travel sectors such as airlines and lodging continue to show signs of strong demand.”