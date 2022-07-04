Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Zales® launches a 185-facet diamond
Image credit: Zales
Zales The Diamond Store® operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced the exclusive launch of the Celebration Infinite™ diamond. Each center diamond in the bridal ring collection features an exclusive cut designed with 185 facets, three times more than traditional brilliant-cut diamonds, for "breathtaking sparkle," Zales said in a press release distributed on the ccasion. The Celebration Infinite diamond is part of the Celebration Diamond® Collection, a customer favorite which has 14 years of history at Zales as the premier line of certified diamonds expertly cut for excellent light performance.
The additional facets in the Celebration Infinite diamond create more points of reflection, for a stunning display of sparkle. These diamonds are rated "excellent" in all three components of light performance: brilliance, fire, and scintillation.
"At Zales, our goal is to continually innovate and give our customers the best selection of diamonds that can express their love for their partner. That's why we are especially excited to introduce the Celebration Infinite diamond. With three times the facets of a traditional brilliant-cut stone, the diamond delivers the sparkle and shine for consumers looking for an engagement ring that not only celebrates their love, but announces it to the world," says Jamie Singleton, Signet Jewelers' Chief Marketing Officer, and President of Kay, Zales and Peoples.
To highlight the unique facet arrangement of the Celebration Infinite diamond, Zales has created an interactive experience on the Celebration Diamond Collection landing page. Users can view, rotate, and zoom in on a 3D model of the Celebration Infinite diamond, compare against the traditional brilliant cut, and learn more about the exclusive Celebration Infinite diamond engagement ring collection. In stores, jewelry consultants will use this interactive tool on iPads to enrich their presentation of the Celebration Infinite collection.