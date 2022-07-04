Zales® launches a 185-facet diamond

Image credit: Zales

Zales The Diamond Store® operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced the exclusive launch of the Celebration Infinite™ diamond. Each center diamond in the bridal ring collection features an exclusive cut designed with 185 facets, three times more than traditional brilliant-cut diamonds, for "breathtaking sparkle," Zales said in a press release distributed on the ccasion. The Celebration Infinite diamond is part of the Celebration Diamond® Collection, a customer favorite which has 14 years of history at Zales as the premier line of certified diamonds expertly cut for excellent light performance.The additional facets in the Celebration Infinite diamond create more points of reflection, for a stunning display of sparkle. These diamonds are rated "excellent" in all three components of light performance: brilliance, fire, and scintillation."At Zales, our goal is to continually innovate and give our customers the best selection of diamonds that can express their love for their partner. That's why we are especially excited to introduce the Celebration Infinite diamond. With three times the facets of a traditional brilliant-cut stone, the diamond delivers the sparkle and shine for consumers looking for an engagement ring that not only celebrates their love, but announces it to the world," says Jamie Singleton, Signet Jewelers' Chief Marketing Officer, and President of Kay, Zales and Peoples.To highlight the unique facet arrangement of the Celebration Infinite diamond, Zales has created an interactive experience on the Celebration Diamond Collection landing page. Users can view, rotate, and zoom in on a 3D model of the Celebration Infinite diamond, compare against the traditional brilliant cut, and learn more about the exclusive Celebration Infinite diamond engagement ring collection. In stores, jewelry consultants will use this interactive tool on iPads to enrich their presentation of the Celebration Infinite collection.