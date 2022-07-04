Kunming Diamonds appoints Rahul Jauhari as Director - Sales & Marketing

Kunming Diamonds, a global leader in natural fancy-colored diamonds, announced the appointment of Rahul Jauhari as Director - Sales and Marketing, as per the company’s statement for the press released on Monday.Rahul Jauhari, an enterprising leader, has an impeccable track record of 17 years in the Gem & Jewellery industry. Business Development, branding, and strategy are some of his core expertise. He is a firm believer that sustainability and traceability are key to the future of our industry. His experience, know-how, network, proactive and futuristic business outlook make him ideally suited to spearhead the company’s plans.“Natural fancy-colored diamonds are truly the epitome of luxury; the ultimate indulgence one can possess. I am very excited about the opportunities and challenges that this new role offers”- said Rahul Jauhari.Kunming Diamonds’ Managing Director Ajay Maheshwari said, “The true potential of natural fancy-colored diamonds remains untapped. We at Kunming Diamonds, are committed to making this category the engine for future growth with the help of innovative marketing and technology. We look forward to having Rahul as part of the Kunming family.”Kunming Diamonds was incorporated in 1987 and is one of the world’s leading natural fancy colored diamond companies with a global presence. They are among a handful of companies that are the Authorized Partner of Argyle Pink Diamonds. It is also a member of Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), Natural Color Diamond Association (NCDIA), and a certified member of Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF).