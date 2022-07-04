Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Kunming Diamonds appoints Rahul Jauhari as Director - Sales & Marketing
Rahul Jauhari, an enterprising leader, has an impeccable track record of 17 years in the Gem & Jewellery industry. Business Development, branding, and strategy are some of his core expertise. He is a firm believer that sustainability and traceability are key to the future of our industry. His experience, know-how, network, proactive and futuristic business outlook make him ideally suited to spearhead the company’s plans.
“Natural fancy-colored diamonds are truly the epitome of luxury; the ultimate indulgence one can possess. I am very excited about the opportunities and challenges that this new role offers”- said Rahul Jauhari.
Kunming Diamonds’ Managing Director Ajay Maheshwari said, “The true potential of natural fancy-colored diamonds remains untapped. We at Kunming Diamonds, are committed to making this category the engine for future growth with the help of innovative marketing and technology. We look forward to having Rahul as part of the Kunming family.”
Kunming Diamonds was incorporated in 1987 and is one of the world’s leading natural fancy colored diamond companies with a global presence. They are among a handful of companies that are the Authorized Partner of Argyle Pink Diamonds. It is also a member of Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), Natural Color Diamond Association (NCDIA), and a certified member of Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF).