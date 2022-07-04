IEG: THE Italian jewellery summit will be back in Arezzo in December

At the beginning of December, the second edition of the “Italian Jewellery Summit” will return to Arezzo.

A decision taken in joint agreement with Italian Exhibition Group, Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, the Municipality of Arezzo, Chamber of Commerce and the relevant trade associations, reinforcing the synergy and team spirit demonstrated at the time of the restart with Oroarezzo 2022. All the players are already at work to bring the Summit back to Arezzo. The event, which made its debut in 2021, was important for guiding Italian jewellery supply chain strategies. In addition to strategic themes for Made in Italy exports, the event, which will involve all the sector’s institutions and players, will focus on training and involving young people in Italian jewellery companies.

Another decision shared by all the actors involved was to postpone Arezzo’s Gold/Italy event to 2023 due to the ongoing uncertain scenario in terms of non-European buyer mobility, especially those from Asia, and the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its consequences on trade.

