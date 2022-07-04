Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
IEG: THE Italian jewellery summit will be back in Arezzo in December
A decision taken in joint agreement with Italian Exhibition Group, Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, the Municipality of Arezzo, Chamber of Commerce and the relevant trade associations, reinforcing the synergy and team spirit demonstrated at the time of the restart with Oroarezzo 2022. All the players are already at work to bring the Summit back to Arezzo. The event, which made its debut in 2021, was important for guiding Italian jewellery supply chain strategies. In addition to strategic themes for Made in Italy exports, the event, which will involve all the sector’s institutions and players, will focus on training and involving young people in Italian jewellery companies.
Another decision shared by all the actors involved was to postpone Arezzo’s Gold/Italy event to 2023 due to the ongoing uncertain scenario in terms of non-European buyer mobility, especially those from Asia, and the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its consequences on trade.
Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has, with its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, achieved national leadership over the years in the organisation of trade shows and conferences. The development of activities abroad - also through jointventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico, Brazil and India, for example – now sees the company positioned among the top European operators in the sector.