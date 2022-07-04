Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
HB Antwerp goes Nano
Nanores and HB Antwerp have entered a strategic partnership to add Nanores’ pioneering nanotechnology capabilities to the HB Ecosystem.
“This partnership will further strengthen HB’s closed-loop ecosystem,” said Margaux Donckier, Public Affairs Director of HB Antwerp. “Nanores’ technical expertise in nanotechnology will maximize the meticulous precision of HB’s diamond craftsmanship and create substantial value and customization for our clients.”
“HB Antwerp’s tremendous growth is a testament to their innovative artisanship, traceable supply chain, and groundbreaking ethical and sustainable initiatives,” said Paweł Modrzyński, Nanores’ Co-founder. “Nanores is excited to leverage our research and analytical services in nanotechnology to enhance HB’s state-of-the-art ecosystem that has disrupted a very conventional and conservative diamond industry.”
To formalize the partnership, HB Antwerp and Nanores have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and Nanores will become a part of the HB Ecosystem, a network ranging from tech companies to diamond producers to universities that work together to exchange their knowledge and experience. HB’s Ecosystem has helped the company deliver a streamlined and fully traceable diamond value chain. Adding Nanores will help HB develop next-generation scalable diamond transformation solutions.