HB Antwerp goes Nano

Today News

HB Antwerp, the largest diamond ecosystem in the Northern hemisphere, announced a partnership with Nanores, a European pioneer in nanotechnology, said HB Antwerp’s press release received by Rough&Polished.

Nanores and HB Antwerp have entered a strategic partnership to add Nanores’ pioneering nanotechnology capabilities to the HB Ecosystem.

“This partnership will further strengthen HB’s closed-loop ecosystem,” said Margaux Donckier, Public Affairs Director of HB Antwerp. “Nanores’ technical expertise in nanotechnology will maximize the meticulous precision of HB’s diamond craftsmanship and create substantial value and customization for our clients.”

“HB Antwerp’s tremendous growth is a testament to their innovative artisanship, traceable supply chain, and groundbreaking ethical and sustainable initiatives,” said Paweł Modrzyński, Nanores’ Co-founder. “Nanores is excited to leverage our research and analytical services in nanotechnology to enhance HB’s state-of-the-art ecosystem that has disrupted a very conventional and conservative diamond industry.”

To formalize the partnership, HB Antwerp and Nanores have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and Nanores will become a part of the HB Ecosystem, a network ranging from tech companies to diamond producers to universities that work together to exchange their knowledge and experience. HB’s Ecosystem has helped the company deliver a streamlined and fully traceable diamond value chain. Adding Nanores will help HB develop next-generation scalable diamond transformation solutions.





