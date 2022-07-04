Norilsk Nickel’s representatives win the award "For contribution to the development of ESG in Russia"

Today News

The Association of Managers of Russia named the laureates of the award "For contribution to the development of ESG in Russia,” among which are representatives of Norilsk Nickel - Larisa Zelkova, Senior Vice President, Head of the HR, Social Policy and Public Relations Block, and Alexei Novakov, Director of the Polar Transportation Branch of the company. The announcement was posted on the website of the Association of Managers of Russia.

The awarding ceremony took place within the framework of the representative forum “Challenge-2030. Sustainable Development of Regions” at the International Multimedia Press Center “Russia Today” on July 7. The award was presented to 17 representatives of the domestic business community for personal merits in achieving sustainable development goals.

Norilsk Nickel Senior Vice President Larisa Zelkova received the award for her work under Sustainable Development Goal 8 - Promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.

Alexei Novakov, Director of Norilsk Nickel's Polar Transportation Division, received the award for his work within the framework of Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Attaining zero hunger, ensuring food security and nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

The presentation of the first award in this field is timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the ESG and Sustainable Development Committee of the Association of Managers, the leading professional platform on this topic. Members of the Committee - CEOs, directors for corporate social responsibility, social investment, ESG, public relations - form the thematic agenda for the heads of Russian companies and society. The Committee has implemented hundreds of educational, research, industry events, round tables, forums and conferences.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the ESG and Sustainability Committee of the Association of Managers. Starting as a CSR committee, it went through repeated changes in both name and function in response to the transformation of the socio-economic agenda. The committee members did a great job of introducing the principles of corporate social responsibility first, and then sustainable development and ESG into the domestic business environment. Our award is a sign of gratitude to those who, based on their own experience, their mistakes and victories, developed social standards for doing business, bringing them closer to the requirements of the global economy,” said Vadim Kovalev, First Deputy Executive Director of the Association of Managers.







