“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Norilsk Nickel’s representatives win the award "For contribution to the development of ESG in Russia"
The awarding ceremony took place within the framework of the representative forum “Challenge-2030. Sustainable Development of Regions” at the International Multimedia Press Center “Russia Today” on July 7. The award was presented to 17 representatives of the domestic business community for personal merits in achieving sustainable development goals.
Norilsk Nickel Senior Vice President Larisa Zelkova received the award for her work under Sustainable Development Goal 8 - Promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.
Alexei Novakov, Director of Norilsk Nickel's Polar Transportation Division, received the award for his work within the framework of Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Attaining zero hunger, ensuring food security and nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.
The presentation of the first award in this field is timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the ESG and Sustainable Development Committee of the Association of Managers, the leading professional platform on this topic. Members of the Committee - CEOs, directors for corporate social responsibility, social investment, ESG, public relations - form the thematic agenda for the heads of Russian companies and society. The Committee has implemented hundreds of educational, research, industry events, round tables, forums and conferences.
“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the ESG and Sustainability Committee of the Association of Managers. Starting as a CSR committee, it went through repeated changes in both name and function in response to the transformation of the socio-economic agenda. The committee members did a great job of introducing the principles of corporate social responsibility first, and then sustainable development and ESG into the domestic business environment. Our award is a sign of gratitude to those who, based on their own experience, their mistakes and victories, developed social standards for doing business, bringing them closer to the requirements of the global economy,” said Vadim Kovalev, First Deputy Executive Director of the Association of Managers.