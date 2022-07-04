Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
DMCC’S ‘Future of Trade” report: A new multilateralism is coming
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “After a record year for trade in 2021, we expect global trade growth to remain resilient in 2022, albeit with some slowdown in pace. Beyond the immediate support from a rebound in pent-up demand from the COVID-19 shock, there are also more long-term changes underway that should support cross-border trade in the years ahead – these include increased regionalism, strength in services trade, innovation, and climate politics.
“There is a joint imperative for the future of trade and the building of more crisis-resilient economies – financing the shortfalls in infrastructure and in trade finance. Tackling both in a way that is environmentally sustainable will be crucial. So too will be closing the digital divide between countries and sectors to bring the benefits of global trade to all.”
Geopolitics, as ever, will shape the trade landscape in the 2020s, building on new developments in regionalism, bilateral trade, and global investment flows, the report said. Nationalist – as opposed to protectionist – trade policies are likely to continue to dominate. A new multilateralism is likely to take hold. Old forms of multilateralism are likely to fade, while new forms, such as increased regionalism, will drive cross-border trade in new sectors, including predominantly in digitalisation and sustainability.
Bilateral, regional, and multiparty trade deals are increasing. In the UAE, the government is aiming to sign 27 bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with key trading partners, including eight this year, as it looks to boost trade and foreign direct investment. Elsewhere, China and Taiwan’s stated bids to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, in addition to the United Kingdom’s ongoing accession process, offer opportunities for trade and bilateral investment.
Under the new trade paradigm, cross-border investment and trade will become increasingly market-seeking rather than efficiency-seeking. The intersection between trade liberalisation and digital transformation will continue to be a defining juncture, and the build-up of compatible and connective networks will be critical.
Developments in virtual assets, including central bank digital currencies, stand to reshape global finance, trade, and investment. Innovative technologies continue to drive productivity gains, sustainable development, and growth accelerations around the globe. Trade and technology will continue to seek synergies in 2022 and beyond.
Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: “Robust global trade will help build resilience, sustainability, and economic growth in 2022 and beyond by providing countries with goods and services. Global value-chain restructuring will continue to be a source of trade normalisation and of reinvigorating recovery in global growth and cross-border trade, facilitating economic diversification and allowing countries to be less dependent on a limited number of importers, exporters, and sectors.”