Vicenzaoro renews the passion for vintage watches and jewellery

VO Vintage, Italian Exhibition Group's fine vintage watch and jewellery lounge, will be back in Vicenza with numerous new features. From 9th to 11th September, during Vicenzaoro September (9-13 September), the third edition of the event will offer the community of collectors, dealers and enthusiasts the chance to admire and wear unique objects that bear the value of time as well as to increase their technical skills and exchange views with opinion leaders and watchmaking historians.

In an elegant and secure setting in full privacy, in the foyer of IEG’s Expo Centre, guests will be given a unique opportunity for a face-to-face encounter with collectors of the calibre of Sandro Fratini, with his son Giulio, and Auro Montanari; opinion leaders from the worlds of watchmaking, such as Bruno Bergamaschi (aka Giorgione), and Fashion and Lifestyle, such as Alessandro Squarzi; the most renowned experts in watchmaking technique and history, such as Professor Ugo Pancani from the FHH - Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva; and great masters of watchmaking, such as Luca Soprana.

At VO Vintage the public will be able to meet exhibitors such as new entry top dealers Robert Maron Watches and Andrea Foffi with Hipster, and re-confirmations such as Lucas Relogios and Luigi Loiero's Lo Time for watchmaking; Ela Antichità, Karma Pearls Limited, Montegrandi, Francesco Pontillo's F&F, Barbara Bassi and Art Decò Bijoux for vintage and high jewellery.

In addition to these, VO Vintage has selected a number of independent, contemporary haute horlogerie brands from the AHCI (Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants). In fact, in Vicenza, contemporary and vintage will go hand in hand thanks to the concurrence and expertise of Vicenzaoro, a top event for global jewellery with an international community of professional visitors from over 120 countries, which provides a prestigious setting for the event.





