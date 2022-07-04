Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Vicenzaoro renews the passion for vintage watches and jewellery
In an elegant and secure setting in full privacy, in the foyer of IEG’s Expo Centre, guests will be given a unique opportunity for a face-to-face encounter with collectors of the calibre of Sandro Fratini, with his son Giulio, and Auro Montanari; opinion leaders from the worlds of watchmaking, such as Bruno Bergamaschi (aka Giorgione), and Fashion and Lifestyle, such as Alessandro Squarzi; the most renowned experts in watchmaking technique and history, such as Professor Ugo Pancani from the FHH - Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva; and great masters of watchmaking, such as Luca Soprana.
At VO Vintage the public will be able to meet exhibitors such as new entry top dealers Robert Maron Watches and Andrea Foffi with Hipster, and re-confirmations such as Lucas Relogios and Luigi Loiero's Lo Time for watchmaking; Ela Antichità, Karma Pearls Limited, Montegrandi, Francesco Pontillo's F&F, Barbara Bassi and Art Decò Bijoux for vintage and high jewellery.
In addition to these, VO Vintage has selected a number of independent, contemporary haute horlogerie brands from the AHCI (Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants). In fact, in Vicenza, contemporary and vintage will go hand in hand thanks to the concurrence and expertise of Vicenzaoro, a top event for global jewellery with an international community of professional visitors from over 120 countries, which provides a prestigious setting for the event.