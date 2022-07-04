China’s National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) and Sarine Launch Diamond Light Performance Grading Service in Mainland China

Co-Branded Light Performance report is set to establish a new industry standard for the China market



Sarine Technologies Ltd announced that Sarine and NGTC have launched co-branded light performance grading reports and services in Mainland China.

Following an agreement to cooperate on developing new standards for the China market, signed in late 2019, just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak, NGTC carried out extensive tests on diamonds of various cut qualities using DiaMension® HD and Sarine Light™. By improving internal test processes and methods, collecting and analyzing test data and communicating with Sarine on a regular basis, NGTC has established a new industry standard for light performance for the China market. The new standard based on the Sarine Light™ device takes diamond grading standards to a higher level of accuracy and consistency, by expanding diamond classification beyond the standard 4Cs, grading visual beauty in terms of Brilliance, Fire, Sparkle and Light Symmetry. With NGTC’s new co-branded light performance grading report, consumers will be able to attain accurate data on their diamond’s unique beauty and benefit from a higher industry standard.

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “After cooperative efforts during the last 2.5 years, often delayed by the pandemic, NGTC and Sarine together are now bringing a new level of polished diamond appreciation to the Chinese consumer. We value NGTC’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing drive to be at the forefront of innovation. The alliance between us will create a new experience for diamond retailers and consumers, more transparency and facilitate a more robust diamond consumer market, effectively contributing to the growth of China’s jewelry industry.”

Mr. ZhiBin Ye, NGTC's President, stated: “We are pleased to see that after nearly 3 years of unremitting efforts, NGTC and Sarine have used their respective technical advantages and joined forces to jointly formulate the evaluation standard of "Diamond Light Performance Grading" for the China market, and launched the diamond light performance grading service, which has enabled a more accurate grading of the beauty of diamonds, provided a more professional and comprehensive evaluation for the diamond trade, and brought a better experience to consumers. NGTC hopes to join hands with Sarine in the future, continue to contribute to the technological innovation of the diamond industry, lead industry changes through more technological innovations, boost diamond consumption confidence, and promote the high-quality development of the world diamond industry.



