Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
China’s National Gemstone Testing Center (NGTC) and Sarine Launch Diamond Light Performance Grading Service in Mainland China
Sarine Technologies Ltd announced that Sarine and NGTC have launched co-branded light performance grading reports and services in Mainland China.
Following an agreement to cooperate on developing new standards for the China market, signed in late 2019, just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak, NGTC carried out extensive tests on diamonds of various cut qualities using DiaMension® HD and Sarine Light™. By improving internal test processes and methods, collecting and analyzing test data and communicating with Sarine on a regular basis, NGTC has established a new industry standard for light performance for the China market. The new standard based on the Sarine Light™ device takes diamond grading standards to a higher level of accuracy and consistency, by expanding diamond classification beyond the standard 4Cs, grading visual beauty in terms of Brilliance, Fire, Sparkle and Light Symmetry. With NGTC’s new co-branded light performance grading report, consumers will be able to attain accurate data on their diamond’s unique beauty and benefit from a higher industry standard.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “After cooperative efforts during the last 2.5 years, often delayed by the pandemic, NGTC and Sarine together are now bringing a new level of polished diamond appreciation to the Chinese consumer. We value NGTC’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing drive to be at the forefront of innovation. The alliance between us will create a new experience for diamond retailers and consumers, more transparency and facilitate a more robust diamond consumer market, effectively contributing to the growth of China’s jewelry industry.”
Mr. ZhiBin Ye, NGTC's President, stated: “We are pleased to see that after nearly 3 years of unremitting efforts, NGTC and Sarine have used their respective technical advantages and joined forces to jointly formulate the evaluation standard of "Diamond Light Performance Grading" for the China market, and launched the diamond light performance grading service, which has enabled a more accurate grading of the beauty of diamonds, provided a more professional and comprehensive evaluation for the diamond trade, and brought a better experience to consumers. NGTC hopes to join hands with Sarine in the future, continue to contribute to the technological innovation of the diamond industry, lead industry changes through more technological innovations, boost diamond consumption confidence, and promote the high-quality development of the world diamond industry.