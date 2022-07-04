Gembridge launches multiple uploading of gemstone and jewellery listings

Coloured gemstone and jewellery marketplace Gembridge is launching a unique feature that will allow trade members to upload up to 10,000 listings at a time, automating at scale the digitization of coloured gemstones for sale.

Until now, Gembridge had offered an online form for uploading individual loose coloured gemstones and jewellery. The new system offers the option to upload multiple listings at once, automating the process of informing members when their inventory sells.

"Accurate digital cataloguing is a vital part of transforming the industry as a whole. Not only does it improve transparency, standardisation, discovery and comparison of coloured gemstones, but it also accelerates better indexing for Search and other applications," said Chief Experience Officer, Mark Taylor.

"This initiative aims to digitize coloured gemstone stock around the world in large volumes, helping to establish Gembridge as the world’s leading source of coloured gemstones online."

"The multiple uploading function will deepen the global digitized marketplace for gemstones and jewellery, bringing more choice for buyers and more opportunities for sellers," said Gembridge CEO, Nick Marrett.

Adding multiple listings is as easy as filling out a form.

But it’s vital that every listing also includes good quality 360 video and imagery.

"Our requirements are simple, but shooting good quality video and images takes a bit of practice and skill," Taylor said.

"Both are essential for buyers looking to purchase stones and jewellery online. We offer step by step guides, video tutorials and worldwide studio support for trade members who need help improving the quality of their videos and imagery."

Gembridge has worked closely with its trade members to test the multiple uploading feature.

Once registered, trade members of Gembridge can upload their inventory via their dashboard at gembridge.com.

"This is available now and our team are ready to help onboard new members, including taking better video and images," Taylor said.

Gembridge offers digital marketplaces for both the coloured gemstones trading community, and for consumers, known as Friends of Gembridge.





