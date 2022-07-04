Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Gembridge launches multiple uploading of gemstone and jewellery listings
Until now, Gembridge had offered an online form for uploading individual loose coloured gemstones and jewellery. The new system offers the option to upload multiple listings at once, automating the process of informing members when their inventory sells.
"Accurate digital cataloguing is a vital part of transforming the industry as a whole. Not only does it improve transparency, standardisation, discovery and comparison of coloured gemstones, but it also accelerates better indexing for Search and other applications," said Chief Experience Officer, Mark Taylor.
"This initiative aims to digitize coloured gemstone stock around the world in large volumes, helping to establish Gembridge as the world’s leading source of coloured gemstones online."
"The multiple uploading function will deepen the global digitized marketplace for gemstones and jewellery, bringing more choice for buyers and more opportunities for sellers," said Gembridge CEO, Nick Marrett.
Adding multiple listings is as easy as filling out a form.
But it’s vital that every listing also includes good quality 360 video and imagery.
"Our requirements are simple, but shooting good quality video and images takes a bit of practice and skill," Taylor said.
"Both are essential for buyers looking to purchase stones and jewellery online. We offer step by step guides, video tutorials and worldwide studio support for trade members who need help improving the quality of their videos and imagery."
Gembridge has worked closely with its trade members to test the multiple uploading feature.
Once registered, trade members of Gembridge can upload their inventory via their dashboard at gembridge.com.
"This is available now and our team are ready to help onboard new members, including taking better video and images," Taylor said.
Gembridge offers digital marketplaces for both the coloured gemstones trading community, and for consumers, known as Friends of Gembridge.