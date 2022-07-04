Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
China's 1H 2022 Diamond Import Decline Under Covid-19
Since March 2022, both the polished diamond import and diamond retail market have taken a toll from a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic in China, as the local administrations nationwide have strengthened preventive and control measures.
According to the latest data from the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), diamond transactions on the SDE totaled US$2.056 billion from January thru June 2022, decreasing 46.2% compared to the same period in 2021. The diamond transaction value records the total rough and polished shipments in and out of the SDE, and reflects how active the trading activities are. Meanwhile, net import of polished diamonds reached US$1.01 billion, declining 35.9% year on year of 2021.
Since June, the diamond market has shown signs of recovery as the Covid-19 pandemic has been effectively contained across the country. Net polished diamond import through the SDE reached US$441 million in the month of June, up 48% year on year.
"With the launch of economic stimulus packages by the Chinese government, we believe the domestic consumer market will be back to the track of growth in the second half of the year. The demand for wedding and diamond jewellery, which was greatly suppressed by pandemic in the first half of the year, will be gradually released," concluded Lin Qiang, Vice Chairman of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and President of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE).
From 2002 to 2021, net import of polished diamonds via the SDE has grown from US$31 million to a record high of US$2.924 billion, with a total increase of 94 times and an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%，displaying a wavy growth pattern since 2010.