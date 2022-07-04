Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Rapaport reports a decline in diamond prices and blames economy
As per the industry publication, July saw market activities subside due to the holiday season and simultaneously emerging concerns about a possible recession in the U.S., where the economy was down 1.6% in the first quarter, as well as due to a slump in demand in April and May in China resulting in accumulated inventories at local jewelry companies.
Inventories also went up among diamond manufacturers, Rapaport writes, saying that RapNet piled up 1.87 million polished goods as of July 1, an increase of 4.3%, despite the “Russian sanctions that limited Alrosa’s rough sales and took an estimated 30% of global production off the market.”
According to the publication, the shortage of Russian diamonds is expected to affect the supply of polished diamonds in the coming months, as manufacturers have so far been working with goods supplied before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
“Other miners are capitalizing on the new rough-market dynamic. De Beers’ June sales rose 36% year on year to $650 million after a price hike of 8% to 10% on smaller rough — a category Alrosa usually dominates,” the press release said.
Rapaport predicts that due to the return of ALROSA goods to the market, traceable “ethical diamonds” will sell at a premium to Russian diamonds, and at the same time opines that there are political and economic headwinds that will likely disrupt the industry in the second half.