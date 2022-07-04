Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
04 july 2022
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Hong Kong sales of jewellery, watches and clocks in May went up 7.1% in value
Of the total retail sales value in May 2022, online sales accounted for 7.7%. The value of online retail sales in that month, provisionally estimated at $2.2 billion, increased by 2.0% compared with the same month in 2021. The revised estimate of online retail sales in April 2022 increased by 36.0% compared with a year earlier. For the first 5 months of 2022 taken together, it was provisionally estimated that the value of online retail sales increased by 29.0% compared with the same period in 2021.
Analysed by broad type of retail outlet in descending order of the provisional estimate of the value of sales and comparing May 2022 with May 2021, the value of sales of commodities in supermarkets decreased by 5.2%. This was followed by sales of commodities in department stores (-4.4% in value); wearing apparel (-2.1%); electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified (-2.3%); medicines and cosmetics (-5.3%); motor vehicles and parts (-31.7%); and furniture and fixtures (-5.1%).
On the other hand, the value of sales of other consumer goods not elsewhere classified increased by 7.7% in May 2022 over a year earlier. This was followed by sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts (+7.1% in value); food, alcoholic drinks and tobacco (+1.9%); fuels (+1.7%); footwear, allied products and other clothing accessories (+0.9%); books, newspapers, stationery and gifts (+4.4%); Chinese drugs and herbs (+2.4%); and optical shops (+5.0%).