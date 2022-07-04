Hong Kong sales of jewellery, watches and clocks in May went up 7.1% in value

Today News

The Monthly Survey of Retail Sales (MRS) of the Census and Statistics Department Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said the value of total retail sales in May 2022, provisionally estimated at $29.1 billion, decreased by 1.7% compared with the same month in 2021. The revised estimate of the value of total retail sales in April 2022 increased by 11.7% compared with a year earlier. For the first 5 months of 2022 taken together, it was provisionally estimated that the value of total retail sales decreased by 2.9% compared with the same period in 2021.

Of the total retail sales value in May 2022, online sales accounted for 7.7%. The value of online retail sales in that month, provisionally estimated at $2.2 billion, increased by 2.0% compared with the same month in 2021. The revised estimate of online retail sales in April 2022 increased by 36.0% compared with a year earlier. For the first 5 months of 2022 taken together, it was provisionally estimated that the value of online retail sales increased by 29.0% compared with the same period in 2021.

Analysed by broad type of retail outlet in descending order of the provisional estimate of the value of sales and comparing May 2022 with May 2021, the value of sales of commodities in supermarkets decreased by 5.2%. This was followed by sales of commodities in department stores (-4.4% in value); wearing apparel (-2.1%); electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified (-2.3%); medicines and cosmetics (-5.3%); motor vehicles and parts (-31.7%); and furniture and fixtures (-5.1%).

On the other hand, the value of sales of other consumer goods not elsewhere classified increased by 7.7% in May 2022 over a year earlier. This was followed by sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts (+7.1% in value); food, alcoholic drinks and tobacco (+1.9%); fuels (+1.7%); footwear, allied products and other clothing accessories (+0.9%); books, newspapers, stationery and gifts (+4.4%); Chinese drugs and herbs (+2.4%); and optical shops (+5.0%).





