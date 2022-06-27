Exclusive
“The future of real diamonds is greater than ever” asserts Leibish Polnauer, Founder- President, Leibish & Co
Way back in the year 1979, young Leibish Polnauer, then a diamond polisher, travelled to London only to find the factory at which he worked had been shut down. But, luckily he found an advertisement from the royal crown jeweler Garrard‘s seeking a 6-carat...
Yesterday
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
Blue Rock Diamonds achieves better results in 2021 over previous year despite challenges
The company said that its 2021 diamond output in carat terms went up by 53% over the previous year, which brought about more than doubled revenue driving it to £7.85m, while the number of recovered larger stones increased reaching a value in excess of USD50,000.
Blue Rock commissioned a new plant designed to increase production at Kareevlei to 1Mtpa from c 400,000tpa. The mine’s diamond resource was increased by 49% in net tonnes to 10,368,300 permitting to start opening up the main pit to reflect the upgraded Diamond Resource at depth and area. All this proves that Kareevlei’s fundamentals remain solid, the company said.
“The diamond market recovered well in 2021. Average price per carat in 2021 was USD470 compared with USD295 in 2020, although prices in 2020 were significantly impacted by Covid-19 and the consequent cancellations of the diamond auctions. Interestingly, the 2021 average price of USD470 is 13% higher than the average for 2019 of USD415, indicating that the market has come back stronger after the pandemic. Since the end of the year the market was initially volatile with a big spike in prices in February largely linked to the Ukraine situation. It has since stabilised, but at prices significantly higher than our average for 2021. We expect the supply side of quality diamonds, as those recovered by Kareevlei, to remain tight for the foreseeable future, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine affecting the supply of rough diamonds,” said Michael Houston, Executive Chairman of Blue Rock.