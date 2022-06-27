De Beers to double the number of their stores in India

Sachin Jain, De Beers India Managing Director told PTI that the company intends to increase the number of their stores in India to 30. The company currently has 14 stores in the country. De Beers India made this decision against the backdrop of a strong market comparable to last year.

“The year 2021, the calendar year, was the best year for diamond business. In 2021, we have not only recovered but have accelerated as the year has been one of the strongest years for the business yet, right from mining to manufacturing to trading and eventually to retail,” said Sachin Jain.

De Beers India has posted strong results in the first half of this year and taking into account the continued positive sentiment among jewelry consumers, the company is hopeful the business will be just as successful this year as well.

To achieve this goal, De Beers India intends to focus on agility, quick adoption and being connected to the emotional quotient of their consumers across the board.



