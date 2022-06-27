Electricity shortage in South Africa threatens platinum production

Power shortages in South Africa, exacerbated by a workers strike at Eskom, a state-owned power generating company, could lead to disruption of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) refineries, according to miningmx.com.

Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen expressed concern about the growing decline in power supply to the company's facilities, noting that it will be difficult for Amplats to send all of the metal to refining for the remainder of the year.

For its part, Eskom management assures that everything possible is being done to avoid further loadshedding in the power grid due to the rationing of electricity supply partially caused by the unsanctioned strike of Eskom employees demanding higher wages.

Despite this, Eskom continues to reduce the supply of electricity to enterprises, and Amplats in these circumstances seeks to reduce electricity consumption at its production units.





