The Horological Society of New York announces timepieces for HSNY: 2022 Charity Auction

The Horological Society of New York (HSNY) announced Timepieces for HSNY: 2022 Charity Auction, presented online by Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo from July 6-13, 2022.

Now in its second year as an online auction, HSNY members and friends will have the opportunity to bid from anywhere in the world for a great cause. All sale proceeds will benefit HSNY in its ongoing mission to advance the art and science of horology, which includes offering financial aid to watchmaking institutions and scholarships to full-time watchmaking students.

Bidders can expect top picks from Swiss, German, Japanese and American brands, including limited edition, sold-out timepieces, a coveted Tiffany stamped watch, vintage gems, a prototype model and much more. Best of all, a ‘No Reserve’ policy will apply to all timepieces, encouraging auction-goers to bid enthusiastically.

“The watches donated for HSNY's 2022 auction are amusing, exciting, historical and most of all - meaningful,” said HSNY Executive Director Nicholas Manousos. “The proceeds from the generosity of the donors and bidders will go a long way towards ensuring the success of watchmaking students, and I encourage everyone to bid with that in mind.”

Paul Boutros, Phillips’ Head of Watches, Americas, adds, “We are honored and delighted to once again support HSNY’s efforts that continue to advance watchmaking science and culture in the United States. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of each watch, including Phillips’ buyers’ premium, will benefit HSNY’s educational programs, scholarships, and watchmaking school awards.”





