IBDH confirms second layer of diamonds in L-Channel deposit at Ellendale Mine in Australia

Evaluation of the L-Channel alluvial deposit at Ellendale Mine in Australia has revealed 2 separate layers of diamondiferous gravel deposits - an upper younger gravel layer (A-Layer) and a deeper gravel layer (B-Layer), India Bore Diamond Holdings (IBDH) said in a press release received by Rough&Polished. The company was able to process a small volume of the A-Layer gravel at the commencement of the 2021-2022 wet season and recovered a range of good quality diamonds including Fancy yellow diamonds up 0.663 carats with the average size of 0.41carats. IBDH will shortly recommence processing and testing of more stockpiled A-Layer gravels for further detailed evaluation.

Recently, IBDH received formal approval from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for its Mining Proposal to commence mining within Mining lease M04/473.

Preparations are continuing on site to begin diamond mining of the L-Channel alluvial deposit at Ellendale under this mining approval. The company plans to commence low-rate initial production within Mining Lease M04/473 in the coming weeks.



