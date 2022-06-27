Exclusive
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Petra Diamonds announces sales results for Tender 6 of FY 2022
Like-for-like rough diamond prices increased by 7.7% on Tender 5 (announced on 3 May 2022) while full year like-for-like prices increased 41.5% compared to FY 2021, with the balance of price movement attributable to product mix. Strong demand, with resultant price increases, was evident across all size and quality categories.
No Exceptional Stones were sold during this tender cycle. During FY 2022, revenue from Exceptional Stones totalled US$89.0 million (US$75.2 million from Cullinan Mine and US$13.8 million from Williamson) compared to US$62.0 million Exceptional Stone revenue (all from Cullinan Mine) in the previous year. Petra classifies ‘Exceptional Stones’ as rough diamonds that sell for US$5 million or more each.
Richard Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of Petra Diamonds, said: “The Tender 6 results conclude a strong year for Petra’s diamond sales both in terms of pricing and the demand we have seen. The significant interest shown at Tender 6 bears testament to the ongoing strength of the rough diamond market. We have seen pricing support across our product mix, with particular strength in the prices of both white and coloured gem-quality stones over the last 12 months.”
The Company will provide further details of operating results when it releases its FY 2022 Trading Update on 19 July 2022.
Tender 1 of FY 2023 is expected to take place August/September 2022.