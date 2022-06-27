Exclusive
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Star Diamond disappointed by Rio Tinto decisions regarding Star – Orion South Diamond Project
Rio Tinto also advised Star Diamond during the joint venture management committee meeting that Rio Tinto intends to conduct a near-term review of its alternatives regarding the Project, including its potential exit.
During the meeting, Rio Tinto stated that it remains pleased with the results of the comprehensive studies and bulk sampling program that have been completed to date at the Project.
The board of directors of Star Diamond is disappointed by these decisions. Star Diamond intends to work with Rio Tinto in assessing alternatives regarding the Project.
Star Diamond is disappointed by these decisions. Star Diamond intends to work with Rio Tinto in assessing alternatives regarding the Project.