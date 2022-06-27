Exclusive
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Botswana, De Beers extend sales agreement for the third time running
“Following further positive progress towards a new agreement being made in the first half of 2022, the two parties have agreed to the one-year extension to enable the finalisation of the ongoing discussions”, De Beers said in a press release distributed on Wednesday.
Initially, the ten-year diamond sales agreement was due to expire at the end of 2020, but was extended to the end of 2021, then to the end of 2022 and now for one more year. Last year, De Beers said the second extension would give the company and Gaborone time to complete discussions regarding the contract renewal and noted good progress achieved at that time.
De Beers brought the Diamond Trading Company (DTC) to Botswana under the current deal, which also paved the way for the country to receive 15% of the total Debswana output for sale by the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.
Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi is advocating for higher added value in the country’s diamond industry and pushing for more polished diamonds to be manufactured locally, which may require a larger share of mined rough to be left for domestic processing.