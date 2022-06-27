Christie’s offers a wide gamut of vintage jewelry at its Joaillerie Paris online sale

Zip necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels Image credit: Christie’s

Christie’s presenting its new Joaillerie Paris online sale being held from 23 June to 7 July, said its France Jewellery Department put up for sale a finely curated selection of coloured stones, diamonds and vintage pieces designed by the greatest names in jewellery including Belperron, Boivin, Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chaumet, Jean Fouquet, JAR, Seaman Schepps and Van Cleef & Arpels. The estimates for the 290 featured lots with often prestigious provenance, range from €1,000 to €300,000. Spanning the recent history of jewellery, the sale features a selection of pieces from the 19th and early 20th centuries.Following the success of July 2021, setting a new world record for a Jean Fouquet necklace (€980,000) the Jewellery department is thrilled to announce that Christie’s has been entrusted with the sale of Jean Fouquet’s personal collection comprising jewellery from the Art Nouveau period up to the 1950s, and featuring major Art Deco pieces. Collectors will discover jewellery by Alphonse Fouquet, Georges Fouquet and Jean Fouquet, such as the beautiful Art Deco silver and lacquer pendant (€7,000-12,000). With pure and architectural shapes, it is emblematic of the 1920’s, when adornment took direct inspiration from sculpture.A section dedicated to important diamonds features a 25.40 carat old cut diamond in I colour and VS1 clarity (€350,000-450,000) as well as several fine coloured gems, including two important fine cushion cut sapphires, one from Kashmir (10.56 carats - €300,000-400,000) and another one from Sri Lanka (29.17 carats - €80,000-120,000).Vintage jewellery will be highlighted through strong pieces from the 1940s, 1960s and 1970s: a sumptuous and iconic rubies and diamonds Zip necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels (€200,000-300,000, ill. on p.1), several pieces by Bulgari, including a tourmaline and tubogas necklace (€8,000-12,000, ill. below right) and a superb set from Van Cleef & Arpels, including highly sought after hard stones Zodiac pendants (Capricorn: malachite, emerald and diamond. Estimate €4 000-6 000).