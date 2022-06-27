Exclusive
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
27 june 2022
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Christie’s offers a wide gamut of vintage jewelry at its Joaillerie Paris online sale
Zip necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels Image credit: Christie’s
Christie’s presenting its new Joaillerie Paris online sale being held from 23 June to 7 July, said its France Jewellery Department put up for sale a finely curated selection of coloured stones, diamonds and vintage pieces designed by the greatest names in jewellery including Belperron, Boivin, Boucheron, Bulgari, Cartier, Chaumet, Jean Fouquet, JAR, Seaman Schepps and Van Cleef & Arpels. The estimates for the 290 featured lots with often prestigious provenance, range from €1,000 to €300,000. Spanning the recent history of jewellery, the sale features a selection of pieces from the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Following the success of July 2021, setting a new world record for a Jean Fouquet necklace (€980,000) the Jewellery department is thrilled to announce that Christie’s has been entrusted with the sale of Jean Fouquet’s personal collection comprising jewellery from the Art Nouveau period up to the 1950s, and featuring major Art Deco pieces. Collectors will discover jewellery by Alphonse Fouquet, Georges Fouquet and Jean Fouquet, such as the beautiful Art Deco silver and lacquer pendant (€7,000-12,000). With pure and architectural shapes, it is emblematic of the 1920’s, when adornment took direct inspiration from sculpture.
A section dedicated to important diamonds features a 25.40 carat old cut diamond in I colour and VS1 clarity (€350,000-450,000) as well as several fine coloured gems, including two important fine cushion cut sapphires, one from Kashmir (10.56 carats - €300,000-400,000) and another one from Sri Lanka (29.17 carats - €80,000-120,000).
Vintage jewellery will be highlighted through strong pieces from the 1940s, 1960s and 1970s: a sumptuous and iconic rubies and diamonds Zip necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels (€200,000-300,000, ill. on p.1), several pieces by Bulgari, including a tourmaline and tubogas necklace (€8,000-12,000, ill. below right) and a superb set from Van Cleef & Arpels, including highly sought after hard stones Zodiac pendants (Capricorn: malachite, emerald and diamond. Estimate €4 000-6 000).