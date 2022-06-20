Exclusive
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
Yesterday
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
The G7 failed to make final decision on Russian gold imports
"A move by Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada to ban new imports of Russian gold is being seen as largely symbolic within the global gold market as Russian exports to the West have already dried up," said Reuters noting that Russia, being one of the world’s largest gold producers, along with China and Australia, has practically stopped exporting this precious metal to the West since February 24.
According to the agency, Russian gold is bought by the country's central bank and domestic investors, as well as by buyers in Asia, where most countries have not imposed any sanctions against Russia. Carsten Menke, an analyst at the Swiss bank Julius Baer, has expressed the same view pointing out that Russia has redirected its gold exports eastwards and the impact of the G7 countries' ban on Russian gold is very limited.