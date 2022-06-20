AWDC Board appoints new President

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), the industry organization representing Antwerp’s 1600 diamond companies and service providers, has appointed David Gotlib as its new President, replacing outgoing President Chaim Pluczenik. The Board also appointed Sahag Arslanian and Amish Jain as Vice Presidents.David Gotlib, born and bred in the family business, is a third generation diamantaire, leading one of Antwerp’s prominent midstream companies, I.D.R.P. Group. Widely respected within the Antwerp diamond community, Gotlib is known for his strong commitment to defend and promote the interests of the trade hub, among others in his role as President of the Antwerp Diamond Bourse and on the AWDC Board of Directors. David Gotlib is also the creative force behind the eponymous jewelry brand, creating bespoke, designer cufflinks.David Gotlib, President AWDC: “I thank my fellow board members for their confidence. I would also like to express my gratitude to former President Chaim Pluczenik, who took upon himself the difficult task of guiding the Antwerp diamond industry through one of its most challenging episodes. Antwerp has again demonstrated its resilience to push through these difficult moments, and together with the Board and the AWDC team, it will be an honor to continue the hard work of my predecessors, ensuring Antwerp can continue on a path of growth.”Symbolizing a new generation of diamantaires assuming leadership roles, alongside the appointment of new President Gotlib, the Board also elected two new Vice-Presidents, Sahag Arslanian, Managing Director of the Arslanian Group, and Amish Jain, Owner of N.N. Diamonds. The Board also welcomed Victor Gabel, representing the Antwerp Diamond bourse, to the Board.Ari Epstein, CEO AWDC:” I congratulate the new leadership of the board on their appointment. Mr. Gotlib, Mr. Arslanian and Mr. Jain can count on the support of the entire AWDC team. They all have formidable experience in the diamond industry and I’m convinced that under their guidance and leadership, Antwerp will thrive in the coming years ahead.”The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) is an industry-established foundation whose mission is to serve and support the diamond trade in Antwerp, the world's leading diamond trade hub. AWDC is the coordinating body and the official representative of the Antwerp diamond industry, and as such is recognized internationally as the host, spokesperson and intermediary for the Belgian diamond community. In this capacity, AWDC liaises with governments on behalf of the Belgian diamond industry, and actively promotes support for the diamond industry at home and abroad.84% of all rough diamonds and 50% of all polished diamonds pass through Antwerp. Diamonds represent 5% of the total Belgian exports and 15% of all Belgian exports outside the EU, making diamonds the most important export product outside the EU.