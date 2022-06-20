Exclusive
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
Yesterday
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
VDB Is First to Launch JBT’s Inaugural API
“Having the highly respected JBT credit ratings available on the VDB app will add a layer of security and credibility to our digital marketplace,” says Tanya Nisguretsky, CEO of VDB. “Our industry-specific technological experts have created a unique usage for the new JBT API that aligns perfectly with the need for more transparency in our increasingly digital world. It also streamlines the process, making it easy and efficient for vendors to accept buy/memo/hold requests, even when out of the office.”
Sellers and buyers will now be able to run credit reports and/or obtain credit ratings on potential buyers/suppliers quickly and easily within the VDB app. JBT members who are signed into their VDB account will also be able to log into the JBT member portal to access credit information without leaving the app. This eliminates the extra steps of logging into JBT elsewhere. In addition, all JBT members will be identified with the JBT logo in various places on the VDB app, adding a layer of confidence and credibility.
Non-JBT members will be encouraged to register for a JBT account from within the VDB app.
“As the fine jewelry industry adapts to modern ways of doing business, JBT has responded with new products like the API to better serve our members’ changing needs and to integrate with their internal systems,” says Erich Jacobs, CEO of JBT. “VDB and JBT worked hand in hand to build this system, and VDB became the first JBT Member to take advantage of our new API – effectively allowing the VDB platform to integrate with JBT’s existing databases seamlessly.”