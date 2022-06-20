VDB Is First to Launch JBT’s Inaugural API

Today News

Virtual Diamond Boutique, the industry’s leading technology partner and largest virtual marketplace, announced a unique new partnership with the Jewelers Board of Trade® (JBT), the industry’s premiere resource for jewelry business and credit data. VDB is the first to launch JBT’s Application Program Interface (API), making credit information instantly available on the digital marketplace for both buyers and sellers. The new API integration into the VDB app gives JBT members access to credit information on the go, in the palm of their hand, 24/7. This credit data integration creates a more trustworthy and transparent digital environment for VDB buyers and sellers to enable more business with greater confidence, credibility, and efficiency.

“Having the highly respected JBT credit ratings available on the VDB app will add a layer of security and credibility to our digital marketplace,” says Tanya Nisguretsky, CEO of VDB. “Our industry-specific technological experts have created a unique usage for the new JBT API that aligns perfectly with the need for more transparency in our increasingly digital world. It also streamlines the process, making it easy and efficient for vendors to accept buy/memo/hold requests, even when out of the office.”

Sellers and buyers will now be able to run credit reports and/or obtain credit ratings on potential buyers/suppliers quickly and easily within the VDB app. JBT members who are signed into their VDB account will also be able to log into the JBT member portal to access credit information without leaving the app. This eliminates the extra steps of logging into JBT elsewhere. In addition, all JBT members will be identified with the JBT logo in various places on the VDB app, adding a layer of confidence and credibility.

Non-JBT members will be encouraged to register for a JBT account from within the VDB app.

“As the fine jewelry industry adapts to modern ways of doing business, JBT has responded with new products like the API to better serve our members’ changing needs and to integrate with their internal systems,” says Erich Jacobs, CEO of JBT. “VDB and JBT worked hand in hand to build this system, and VDB became the first JBT Member to take advantage of our new API – effectively allowing the VDB platform to integrate with JBT’s existing databases seamlessly.”





