Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
Today
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Sibanye-Stillwater sees no quick results in wage talks with unions
These talks are due to start in a week and will take place against the background of rising inflation in South Africa, which reached a five-year high in May this year, rising by 6.5%.
Representatives from Implats' Rustenburg Lease and Sibanye-Stillwater's Marula, Marikana and Rustenburg mines will participate in the wage talks, the article published by miningmx.com said. The mines employ 65,000 full-time workers and 22,000 other contractors, according to the Minerals Council, and they account for about half of South Africa's total employment in the platinum group metals sector.
The publication also noted that the mines in the western Bushveld geologic area, where Sibanye-Stillwater and Implats operate, are deep and labour-intensive, showing much lower productivity compared to mines in the east and north strikes of the Bushveld Complex and, therefore, lower income per worker, making these mines more vulnerable to strikes due to low wages.