Exclusive
Diamond prices remain steady despite sanctions imposed against ALROSA -Zimnisky
Sanctions imposed against ALROSA only resulted in the smaller gem and near-gem quality goods outperforming other categories in recent months, according to an independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive...
Today
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Additional priority kimberlites identified at Lulo ahead of exploration ramp up
The latest phase of discovery drilling has identified 24 new kimberlites, bringing the total number of kimberlites discovered at Project Lulo to 133.
Samples from eight of the 24 recently discovered kimberlites have already been sent to South Africa for indicator mineral picking which will undergo mineral chemistry analysis in Canada.
Of particular interest, are indicator minerals picked from two of the eight kimberlite samples (L056 and L403) containing numerous high-interest deep purple garnets and chrome diopsides, often associated with diamondiferous kimberlites. As a result, they have been added to the list of high-priority kimberlites for bulk sampling. The mineral chemistry results will determine if additional kimberlites are added to the priority bulk sampling list in the coming months.
Construction of the kimberlite bulk sampling plant is advanced, notwithstanding logistics challenges and commissioning is expected during July 2022. The location of the plant has been positioned close to the majority of the key priority kimberlites to reduce sample turnaround time and costs. New trucks have also been mobilised to assist with the ramp up of the kimberlite exploration activities.
Managing Director Stephen Wetherall said, “The construction and commissioning of the bulk sampling plant will enable us to process samples from these high priority kimberlites and bring us one step closer to finding the primary sources of the abundant large and high-value alluvial diamonds which we are recovering at Lulo. From the time that the plant is commissioned we expect to be processing, on average, two bulk samples every six weeks.”