IBDH granted mining approval

One of several Tetra-Hexahedral diamonds recovered from the L-Channel

India Bore Diamond Holdings Pty Ltd today received formal approval from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for its Mining Proposal to commence mining within Mining lease M04/473.Preparations are continuing on site to begin diamond mining of the L-Channel alluvial deposit at Ellendale under this mining approval. The company plans to commence low-rate initial production within Mining Lease M04/473 in the coming weeks.In addition to Fancy Yellow diamonds, the L-Channel deposit has already produced a number of unusual and rare diamonds including a population of diamonds that fluoresce purple under UV light, an extremely rare Matryoshka diamond (diamond within a diamond) and several samples of diamonds with an uncommon tetra-hexahedral habit.