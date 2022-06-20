Zero VAT will turn diamonds into yet another investment vehicle within Russia

According to media reports from the Cheboksary Economic Forum, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev, who is attending the forum, said that the government of the Russian Federation approved the introduction of a zero VAT rate on rough and polished diamonds.

“The government has approved amendments to the Tax Code, which provide for the introduction of a zero VAT rate on rough and polished diamonds,” he said on the sidelines of the Cheboksary Economic Forum.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that, just like the abolition of the tax rate on gold, this decision will facilitate growth in demand for investment diamonds within Russia.

Referring to Gokhran's possible purchase of rough diamonds from ALROSA, Moiseev said that the Ministry of Finance is ready to do this, but there is no need as the company has enough financial reserves.

It is reported, however, that ALROSA shareholders confirmed their readiness to discuss such support for the company from the Ministry of Finance.



