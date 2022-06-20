Pandora casts out its net in Portugal

Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand, said it is acquiring the distribution and sales network of Visão do Tempo, Pandora’s distributor in Portugal. Visão do Tempo introduced Pandora on the Portuguese market 16 years ago and today operates 25 concept stores and nine shop-in-shops in the country. All 34 locations will open as Pandora owned and operated stores on the 20th of July.

The acquisition supports Pandora’s Phoenix strategy that aims to drive growth through a number of initiatives including strategic network expansion. By acquiring the network in Portugal, Pandora will also get better control of its brand development and be able to build a superior omni-channel journey and improve its product offering.

Most of the stores are located in key cities and at premium locations, and they are visited by both Portuguese customers and tourists. Pandora’s Portuguese business has delivered good growth over the past 10 years, and Visão do Tempo reached more than €24m in sales in 2021 (sell-out revenue from the 34 stores plus sell-in to multibrand outlets).

“Portugal is one of the top markets in Western Europe and we see great potential to further strengthen our brand and drive growth,” says Olivier Kessler-Gay, General Manager of the Western Europe market cluster at Pandora. “I would like to thank Visão do Tempo for launching Pandora in Portugal 16 years ago and for their dedicated stewardship ever since. Pandora is today a main actor in the Portuguese jewellery sector, and we plan to continue the positive development.”

“We are deeply thankful for the opportunity to establish and grow Pandora in Portugal,” says Frederico Carneiro, CEO at Visão do Tempo. “Today’s strong market position is a result of the hard work from our distribution and retail teams and is only possible because of our loyal customers across the country. Pandora will now enter a next phase In Portugal. I am confident that this step will take the brand even further and bring it much more success.”

