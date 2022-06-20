Exclusive
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Pandora casts out its net in Portugal
The acquisition supports Pandora’s Phoenix strategy that aims to drive growth through a number of initiatives including strategic network expansion. By acquiring the network in Portugal, Pandora will also get better control of its brand development and be able to build a superior omni-channel journey and improve its product offering.
Most of the stores are located in key cities and at premium locations, and they are visited by both Portuguese customers and tourists. Pandora’s Portuguese business has delivered good growth over the past 10 years, and Visão do Tempo reached more than €24m in sales in 2021 (sell-out revenue from the 34 stores plus sell-in to multibrand outlets).
“Portugal is one of the top markets in Western Europe and we see great potential to further strengthen our brand and drive growth,” says Olivier Kessler-Gay, General Manager of the Western Europe market cluster at Pandora. “I would like to thank Visão do Tempo for launching Pandora in Portugal 16 years ago and for their dedicated stewardship ever since. Pandora is today a main actor in the Portuguese jewellery sector, and we plan to continue the positive development.”
“We are deeply thankful for the opportunity to establish and grow Pandora in Portugal,” says Frederico Carneiro, CEO at Visão do Tempo. “Today’s strong market position is a result of the hard work from our distribution and retail teams and is only possible because of our loyal customers across the country. Pandora will now enter a next phase In Portugal. I am confident that this step will take the brand even further and bring it much more success.”
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will use only recycled silver and gold in its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.