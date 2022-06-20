Lucapa Diamond gets nod for further diamond exploration at Orapa in Botswana

Lucapa Diamond Company announced the renewal of its exploration licence for the 100% owned Orapa Area F Project in Botswana. The exploration licence has been approved for a further two years commencing 1 July 2022, expiring 30 June 2024.

Lucapa said it will commence the planning of the next phase of exploration to confirm whether the geophysical targets identified at Orapa are kimberlites.

Lucapa is an ASX listed diamond miner and explorer with assets in Africa and Australia. It has interests in two producing diamond mines in Angola (Lulo) and Lesotho (Mothae). The large, high-value diamonds produced from these two niche African diamond mines attract some of the highest prices per carat for rough diamonds globally.

Last year, the company’s diamond sales from both Lulo and Mothae mines in Angola and Lesotho, respectively exceeded A$135 million — a growth of 193% compared to A$46 million recorded in 2020. Diamond output from both mines increased 54% to 57,065 carats in 2021 from 37,125 carats produced in the previous year.





