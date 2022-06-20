Exclusive
Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Vicenzaoro to be back on stage in September
Running alongside from 11th to 13th will be VO Vintage, the event open to the public of vintage watch and jewellery collectors and enthusiasts, a chance to buy unique and valuable pieces, negotiate with the best dealers and catch up on the latest developments with sector experts on topics and trends in an exclusive and reserved area.
VOS, organised by Italian Exhibition Group, will showcase a complete offer at Vicenza Expo Centre: high-end and gold jewellery, with the latest collections and the very best of Made in Italy production from the main national manufacturing districts as well as top quality international companies. Sector leaders will be displaying the most advanced technologies for production and processing, components and semi-finished products, diamonds and precious and coloured stones, services, visual merchandising and packaging.
Companies, buyers, traders, institutions, associations, media and new generations will be the centre and beating heart of the VOS format, a look at the present and the sector’s evolution, from internationalisation to corporate social responsibility, from new technologies to communication.
Thanks to the involvement of the city of Vicenza and the entire territory, Vicenzaoro will once again feature the all-round experience of a show both in and outside the exhibition grounds with the eighth edition of VIOFF, offering history, art, music, culture and unique food and wine, all just waiting to be discovered.