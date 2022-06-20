Vicenzaoro to be back on stage in September

Europe’s most eagerly awaited international event for the gold and jewellery community will be back in Vicenza from 9th to 13th September 2022: VOS Vicenzaoro September - The Jewellery Boutique Show, says a press release distributed by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG).

Running alongside from 11th to 13th will be VO Vintage, the event open to the public of vintage watch and jewellery collectors and enthusiasts, a chance to buy unique and valuable pieces, negotiate with the best dealers and catch up on the latest developments with sector experts on topics and trends in an exclusive and reserved area.

VOS, organised by Italian Exhibition Group, will showcase a complete offer at Vicenza Expo Centre: high-end and gold jewellery, with the latest collections and the very best of Made in Italy production from the main national manufacturing districts as well as top quality international companies. Sector leaders will be displaying the most advanced technologies for production and processing, components and semi-finished products, diamonds and precious and coloured stones, services, visual merchandising and packaging.

Companies, buyers, traders, institutions, associations, media and new generations will be the centre and beating heart of the VOS format, a look at the present and the sector’s evolution, from internationalisation to corporate social responsibility, from new technologies to communication.

Thanks to the involvement of the city of Vicenza and the entire territory, Vicenzaoro will once again feature the all-round experience of a show both in and outside the exhibition grounds with the eighth edition of VIOFF, offering history, art, music, culture and unique food and wine, all just waiting to be discovered.





