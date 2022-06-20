Virtual hearts turn into real help

Today News

Jewelry network "585*GOLD" and Oksana Fedorova Charitable Foundation held a joint action, "Kind Hearts." Its goal was to raise funds in support of young talents - Russian children who are joining the world of music.

It was easy to take part in it by just putting a ‘like’ under a thematic post of “585*GOLD” on VKontakte. Virtual hearts turned into real help - the jewelry chain transferred 1 ruble to the Foundation's account for each heart.

Subscribers could also leave comments with wishes under the post - 5 of them won certificates for purchases in the jewelry network for 5,000 rubles. The coverage of this social action turned out to be 73% higher than regular contest posts with similar mechanics.

“585*GOLD” increased the amount collected by 20 times – this was the final amount of donation as the company highly appreciated the responsiveness and participation of its customers. The action lasted two weeks from June 1 to June 14 and gave everyone the opportunity to make his or her small but important contribution to a good deed.

Oksana Fedorova, Miss Universe, TV presenter, singer, founder and president of the Charitable Foundation: “Charity foundations help professionally, but at the same time they themselves need support. Thanks to the network "585*GOLD", we were able to tell a wide audience about our work. I am glad that this joint action resonated in the hearts of so many people. We will direct the collected funds to the development of projects related to musical education and enlightenment of children and youth.”





