Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
20 june 2022
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Virtual hearts turn into real help
It was easy to take part in it by just putting a ‘like’ under a thematic post of “585*GOLD” on VKontakte. Virtual hearts turned into real help - the jewelry chain transferred 1 ruble to the Foundation's account for each heart.
Subscribers could also leave comments with wishes under the post - 5 of them won certificates for purchases in the jewelry network for 5,000 rubles. The coverage of this social action turned out to be 73% higher than regular contest posts with similar mechanics.
“585*GOLD” increased the amount collected by 20 times – this was the final amount of donation as the company highly appreciated the responsiveness and participation of its customers. The action lasted two weeks from June 1 to June 14 and gave everyone the opportunity to make his or her small but important contribution to a good deed.
Oksana Fedorova, Miss Universe, TV presenter, singer, founder and president of the Charitable Foundation: “Charity foundations help professionally, but at the same time they themselves need support. Thanks to the network "585*GOLD", we were able to tell a wide audience about our work. I am glad that this joint action resonated in the hearts of so many people. We will direct the collected funds to the development of projects related to musical education and enlightenment of children and youth.”