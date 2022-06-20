Angola increases its stake in Catoca to 59%

Today News

The Attorney General of Angola, having blocked the participation in Catoca of LLI International (a division of China Sonangol), transferred control of its 18-percent share to the governmental Institute of Asset Management and State Equity (Instituto de Gestão de Activos e Participações do Estado, IGAPE), which brought Angola's share in Catoca to 59%, clbrief.com said in a report.

The other major stakeholders in Catoca are Russia’s ALROSA and Angola’s state-owned Endiama.

According to the report, China Sonangol was established almost twenty years ago as a joint venture between the Queensway group of companies centered on Chinese tycoon Sam Pa and Angolan state oil company Sonangol. In 2015, Sam Pa was detained in Beijing in a corruption case that China Sonangol said in an interview with the Financial Times is currently being litigated.



