The Russian industry will receive high-purity synthetic diamonds from the Tver Province

Today News

Within the framework of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an agreement was signed envisaging the creation of an innovation and industrial park at the site of the Savyolovsky Machine-Building Plant in the city of Kimry, Tver Province, where, among other things, high-purity synthetic diamonds will be produced, vesti-tver.ru reported. The agreement of intent was signed by Governor Igor Rudenya and Sergey Maslov, the investor developing the Savelovsky Technopark.

The investor has already done a lot of work to create a cluster of enterprises for the synthesis and processing of high-purity synthetic diamonds at the site in Kimry, vesti-tver.ru said. Currently, it is one of the promising industries. The use of industrial diamonds is directly related to the development of microelectronics, high-precision optical devices and systems of the latest generation, medicine, including neurosurgery, and the semiconductor industry.

On the territory of the cluster in Kimry, in addition to industrial workshops, there will be a laboratory complex engaged in research in the field of growing and using artificial diamond crystals. Today, these products are in demand by the enterprises of the Roskosmos and Rosatom corporations, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Federal Air Transport Agency. Such products are also used by mining companies and in mining production.

The government of the Tver Province is creating the most favorable conditions for the speedy implementation of the project. The status of an innovation and industrial park will allow residents to take advantage of tax incentives and other government support measures provided in the area.





