Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Currently Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun is the General Manager, LUSANT - Incubation Project Management Department of Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd. He was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd - A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international...
Yesterday
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
The Russian industry will receive high-purity synthetic diamonds from the Tver Province
The investor has already done a lot of work to create a cluster of enterprises for the synthesis and processing of high-purity synthetic diamonds at the site in Kimry, vesti-tver.ru said. Currently, it is one of the promising industries. The use of industrial diamonds is directly related to the development of microelectronics, high-precision optical devices and systems of the latest generation, medicine, including neurosurgery, and the semiconductor industry.
On the territory of the cluster in Kimry, in addition to industrial workshops, there will be a laboratory complex engaged in research in the field of growing and using artificial diamond crystals. Today, these products are in demand by the enterprises of the Roskosmos and Rosatom corporations, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Federal Air Transport Agency. Such products are also used by mining companies and in mining production.
The government of the Tver Province is creating the most favorable conditions for the speedy implementation of the project. The status of an innovation and industrial park will allow residents to take advantage of tax incentives and other government support measures provided in the area.