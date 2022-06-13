The Juno diamond changes its name for Claire G and now is worth $13 million

Image credit: Sotheby's

The 101.41 carat Juno diamond was sold at Sotheby's Magnificent Jewels in New York for $13 million. This is one of the highest prices ever achieved at auction for an internally flawless D color diamond weighing over 100 carats. Once bought, Juno changed its name turning into Claire G in honor of the wife of a private collector from Asia, who bought it bidding over the phone.In total, Sotheby's proceeds from the auction in New York reached $52 million. Quig Bruning, Head of Jewels, Sotheby’s Americas commented: “We are thrilled to see this exceptional diamond achieve such a strong result, confirming that there is continued demand from collectors at the highest levels of the market. This diamond has captivated customers around the world on our long travels this spring, but it has been a special privilege to offer it at our global headquarters, where it now ranks among the top five jewels sold in Sotheby’s New York sales room. Including today’s result, only five pear-shaped perfect diamonds weighing over 100 carats were sold at auction, including four at Sotheby’s.”