Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun, General Manager, LUSANT was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd- A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international trade company Yuyuan Jewelry Diamond Purchasing Department till recently. Widely...
Today
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
ALROSA maintains its target to produce 34-35 million carats of diamonds this year
The head of ALROSA added that based on the first half results, the company's performance stays up to the forecast.
“No (we do not plan to lower our output forecast for 2022 - Interfax). We, I think, stay within the output target and so far, despite certain complications, we keep going exactly according to our plan staying somewhere in this range. We do not intend to decrease production in the second half of the year,” Ivanov said, noting that the company's capacity is fully loaded, and the investment program is being implemented.
ALROSA also intends to continue the Mir mine restoration project.
Speaking about the situation in the diamond market, Ivanov said that there is still good demand for rough diamonds and the company has not adjusted prices for rough diamonds since February. According to him, interest in ALROSA's goods is high, and new companies are emerging that are interested in occupying the niche vacated by some customers. “We see that diamond production cannot be increased by any other players, which is confirmed by all experts,” he added.
Ivanov also said that the possibility of purchasing some of the company’s goods by Gokhran is being discussed, but so far, the parties did not come to details.
In his opinion, the risk to maintaining demand for diamonds comes from the general macroeconomic situation characterized by high inflation and falling incomes of a significant part of the population.