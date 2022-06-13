Exclusive
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Waiting for Godot?: Botswana Diamonds awaits Zim kimberlite concessions application outcome
Diamond explorer, Botswana Diamonds applied for kimberlite concessions in the Northwest of Zimbabwe in late 2020. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for...
16 may 2022
Svetlogorsk hosts AmberForum 2022
The main business and cultural event of the industry this year is devoted to the discussion of the unique biological properties of the sunny stone and its use in medicine, balneology and cosmetology.
On the first day, the forum held a plenary session, a scientific and practical seminar and two round tables. The panels discussing the future of the amber industry, the implementation of its development strategy, prospects and possible ways of diversification were attended by 20 speakers of various levels and areas of activity: from representatives of the regional government to jewelry stars. The forum participants discussed the creation of new industries in the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic and other fields, the need for scientific research on amber and their financing, as well as the problems and prospects for the development of industrial tourism in the Kaliningrad Province.
The highlight of the business program was the traditional auction of rare stones. This year, a total of 80 lots with a total weight of 48 kilograms worth more than 17 million rubles were put up for auction (the results of the auction added 20% to the initial total estimate). Among the most expensive lots were nugget stones weighing from 1 kg, amber pieces with prehistoric inclusions and rare stones.
On the first day, the auction started with impressive results: all 40 lots were sold for a total amount of more than 20 million rubles. The auction sold out 47 kilograms of raw amber including stones with rare color shades, various transparency, density, with unique inclusions, cracks and depressions.
The greatest interest was aroused by a unique nugget called the Russian-2020, which started at 550 000 rubles and was sold for 1.64 million rubles. No less intense rivalry unfolded for the Tiger's Head - a nugget weighing 2.7 kg with an initial price of 1 million rubles, which will go to neighboring Lithuania for 1.2 million rubles (excluding VAT).
In total, 17 participants from Russia, Lithuania, Armenia, Hong Kong, Serbia, Turkey and China registered for in-person bidding.
The Forum presents an exhibition and trade fair of the best amber jewelry products from 33 companies based in the Kaliningrad Province, St. Petersburg, Moscow and Turkey.
Within the framework of the forum, a competition of professional skills is being held within the framework of the international WorldSkills Project. Five young jewelers will demonstrate the art of making amber products for three days.