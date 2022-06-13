Svetlogorsk hosts AmberForum 2022

Today News

Today, after a break due to the pandemic, the 5th International Economic Forum of the Amber Industry — AmberForum 2022 — started in Svetlogorsk, Russia. The event is traditionally organized by the Kaliningrad Amber Plant of Rostec State Corporation.

The main business and cultural event of the industry this year is devoted to the discussion of the unique biological properties of the sunny stone and its use in medicine, balneology and cosmetology.

On the first day, the forum held a plenary session, a scientific and practical seminar and two round tables. The panels discussing the future of the amber industry, the implementation of its development strategy, prospects and possible ways of diversification were attended by 20 speakers of various levels and areas of activity: from representatives of the regional government to jewelry stars. The forum participants discussed the creation of new industries in the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic and other fields, the need for scientific research on amber and their financing, as well as the problems and prospects for the development of industrial tourism in the Kaliningrad Province.

The highlight of the business program was the traditional auction of rare stones. This year, a total of 80 lots with a total weight of 48 kilograms worth more than 17 million rubles were put up for auction (the results of the auction added 20% to the initial total estimate). Among the most expensive lots were nugget stones weighing from 1 kg, amber pieces with prehistoric inclusions and rare stones.

On the first day, the auction started with impressive results: all 40 lots were sold for a total amount of more than 20 million rubles. The auction sold out 47 kilograms of raw amber including stones with rare color shades, various transparency, density, with unique inclusions, cracks and depressions.

The greatest interest was aroused by a unique nugget called the Russian-2020, which started at 550 000 rubles and was sold for 1.64 million rubles. No less intense rivalry unfolded for the Tiger's Head - a nugget weighing 2.7 kg with an initial price of 1 million rubles, which will go to neighboring Lithuania for 1.2 million rubles (excluding VAT).

In total, 17 participants from Russia, Lithuania, Armenia, Hong Kong, Serbia, Turkey and China registered for in-person bidding.

The Forum presents an exhibition and trade fair of the best amber jewelry products from 33 companies based in the Kaliningrad Province, St. Petersburg, Moscow and Turkey.

Within the framework of the forum, a competition of professional skills is being held within the framework of the international WorldSkills Project. Five young jewelers will demonstrate the art of making amber products for three days.





