Most people see great potential in the growth of LGD jewelry market
Wayne Wang-Wang Yichun, General Manager, LUSANT was the General Manager of Shanghai Yuyuan Jewelry Co., Ltd- A Fosun Group Company; and General Manager of international trade company Yuyuan Jewelry Diamond Purchasing Department till recently. Widely...
Today
De Beers sees good potential for exploration activities in Angola
De Beers recently signed two mining investment contracts (MICs) with the Angolan government for licence areas in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul. The MICs for the two licence areas are for the award and exercise of mineral rights covering...
13 june 2022
Ali Pastorini: The jewelry consumer does not evaluate the brand only by price
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association that brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
06 june 2022
“We aim to bring in a different kind of a jewellery experience for the consumers,” says Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India
Vaishali Banerjee made a shift from the advertising and marketing industry to the jewellery industry to create category awareness for a metal that was lesser-known in the subcontinent. Initially, it was all about category creation in a vibrant, mature...
30 may 2022
Demand for large lab-grown polished diamonds will grow in high-income countries
Anastasia Shramko is an expert in precious stones, rough and polished diamond market, and an analyst. She is an author of the course “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Gemology and the Market” conducted on the site and in collaboration with the GemAcademia (International...
23 may 2022
Russia’s Vladimir Province may become supplier of lab-grown diamonds
The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and the Vladimir Province intend to do this within the framework of the Diamond Valley Project by creating a special economic zone of an industrial and production type at the site of Almaz Group, a leading Russian company introducing its own technologies for the production of lab-grown diamonds. According to the report, Almaz Group is a world-level source producing diamonds weighing 10 carats used to form the component base for new generation electronics. Leading research institutes of Russia also take part in the project. According to Alexander Avdeev, Israel and other countries are interested in this project.
During the forum, an agreement was signed between the administration of the Vladimir Province and the Israeli-Russian Business Council, in connection with which Alexander Avdeev said: “We hope that together with Almaz Group we will carry out production on an even larger scale on the territory of Karabanovo in the Vladimir Province. But this is only a part of the possible projects that are of interest to partners not only from Israel, but also from other countries. Because interest towards Russia persists, no matter how much some would like to see it otherwise.”