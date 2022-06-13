Russia’s Vladimir Province may become supplier of lab-grown diamonds

Alexander Avdeev, Acting Governor of the Vladimir Province in Russia, speaking at the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum announced plans to create a hub for the production of lab-grown diamonds in the local city of Karabanovo, vladtv.ru reported.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia and the Vladimir Province intend to do this within the framework of the Diamond Valley Project by creating a special economic zone of an industrial and production type at the site of Almaz Group, a leading Russian company introducing its own technologies for the production of lab-grown diamonds. According to the report, Almaz Group is a world-level source producing diamonds weighing 10 carats used to form the component base for new generation electronics. Leading research institutes of Russia also take part in the project. According to Alexander Avdeev, Israel and other countries are interested in this project.

During the forum, an agreement was signed between the administration of the Vladimir Province and the Israeli-Russian Business Council, in connection with which Alexander Avdeev said: “We hope that together with Almaz Group we will carry out production on an even larger scale on the territory of Karabanovo in the Vladimir Province. But this is only a part of the possible projects that are of interest to partners not only from Israel, but also from other countries. Because interest towards Russia persists, no matter how much some would like to see it otherwise.”





