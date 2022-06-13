Russia prevents debate on revising the Kimberley Process definition of "conflict diamonds"

Russia, backed by Belarus, the Central African Republic, Kyrgyzstan and Mali, blocked a Western-backed proposal to revise the definition given by the Kimberley Process to "conflict diamonds" ahead of an international meeting on the issue in Botswana, Reuters reported referring to letters it had a chance to see.

According to Reuters, these previously unreported letters point to a dispute over a proposal by Ukraine, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States to discuss Russia's military action in Ukraine and a broader definition of conflict diamonds to include state actors at its June 20-24 meeting in Botswana.

"The KP defines conflict diamonds as gems used to fund rebel movements seeking to undermine legitimate governments," Reuters said.

According to the agency, this rift in the Kimberley Process, which certifies exported rough diamonds, risks paralyzing this body which makes decisions by consensus.



